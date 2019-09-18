Ipswich Investment Management Co Holding in Watsco (WSO) Has Increased as Shares Rose; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Cut Its Viad (VVI) Holding by $1.17 Million as Stock Value Rose

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 393.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 6,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $168.39. About 269,726 shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 17,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 344,085 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.79 million, down from 361,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 50,250 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested in 308,885 shares. Conestoga Cap Limited holds 25,236 shares. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 9,903 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 812 shares. Fenimore Asset Inc has invested 0.33% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,841 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 4,769 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 273 shares. Wendell David has 23,925 shares. Moreover, Barbara Oil Comm has 0.47% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 5,000 shares. Mason Street Llc reported 0.06% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Cambridge Investment Advsr accumulated 3,966 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Arcadia Mngmt Mi has 0.63% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 14,115 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 1,930 shares.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corecivic Inc by 63,172 shares to 156,644 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Pharmaceuticals Svcs (NYSE:WST) by 9,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solut (NYSE:BFAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold VVI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 9.85% more from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prtnrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 3,201 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 319,561 shares. 52,924 are held by Legal And General Public Ltd Com. Prudential Financial Inc holds 38,167 shares. 78,855 were reported by Kames Cap Public Limited Company. American Interest Grp Inc Inc owns 15,070 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 100,707 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 19 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) or 11,651 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 12,066 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 8,518 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 129 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 32,092 shares.

