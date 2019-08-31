Ipswich Investment Management Co Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Has Raised by $1.50 Million; Quantres Asset Management LTD Decreased Davita (DVA) Stake by $1.14 Million; Shares Rose

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 12,300 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, down from 33,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 1.96 million shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 06/04/2018 – MobileHelp® Healthcare Partners with American Well® to Deliver Expanded Telehealth Options for Consumer and Professional Healthcare Applications; 14/03/2018 – DaVita Kidney Care Recognizes Its Dietitians on Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day; 01/05/2018 – Dr. David Roer Joins DaVita’s Physician Leadership Team; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS 22.1 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Social Workers Play Vital Role in Patients’ Overall Health; 08/05/2018 – DaVita Endorses International Initiative Aimed at Helping Give Patients a Voice in Kidney Care Trials and Research; 08/03/2018 – DaVita Hosts Panel to Promote Women’s Health and Empowerment on World Kidney Day; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 67.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 20,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 51,705 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 30,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.80M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp/Plc (Usa) (NYSE:CCL) by 39,500 shares to 86,900 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 60,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

