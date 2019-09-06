Ipswich Investment Management Co Holding in Bb&T (BBT) Trimmed as Stock Rose; Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Position Raised by J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 34.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The hedge fund held 29,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 21,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $135.96. About 116,234 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Charles River Laboratories Internat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRL); 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC CRL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 22/05/2018 – SIGNALFX SAYS $45 MLN IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY GENERAL CATALYST WITH PARTICIPATION FROM ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ, CHARLES RIVER VENTURES; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Announces Extended Relationship with The Michael J. Fox Foundation; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY EPS $4.22-EPS $4.37

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 1.61 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.17% stake. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0.01% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 29,184 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 48 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 10,900 shares. Regions holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Co holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 349,864 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 10,715 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Management Lc accumulated 8,880 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.03% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Polaris Greystone Ltd Liability Company stated it has 21,894 shares. 3,411 were accumulated by Amp Capital Ltd. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 5,730 shares. Millennium Management Llc holds 0.14% or 647,891 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRL) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Charles River Labs teams up with Atomwise in drug design – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Charles River Laboratories Invests in Resero Analyticsâ„¢ – Business Wire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River Lab completes Citoxlab acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Canandaigua Natl Bank And Tru stated it has 16,081 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Llc reported 17,672 shares stake. 89,552 are owned by Wheatland Advisors Incorporated. Fjarde Ap reported 245,104 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Community Bancshares Na owns 10,980 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 145,454 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 5,861 are owned by Ironsides Asset Ltd. 631 were reported by Fincl Advantage. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Spectrum Grp Inc Incorporated holds 200 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment accumulated 0% or 151 shares. Philadelphia Tru has 219,683 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.98M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 9.68 million shares.

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16 million and $305.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,320 shares to 16,698 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 71,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Orrstown taps another BB&T banker for key Maryland role – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns BB&T Corporation’s (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The BB&T Leadership Institute campus named for CEO Kelly King – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.