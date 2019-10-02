Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Upped Its Watsco (WSO) Stake by $1.04 Million; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Position in Unifirst Mass Com (UNF) Has Increased as Shares Rose

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 393.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 6,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $164.14. About 155,946 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass Com (UNF) by 713.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 53,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 61,010 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.51 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Unifirst Corp Mass Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $191.92. About 68,550 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Lifts Outlook — Market Mover; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold UNF shares while 53 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 14.24 million shares or 1.07% less from 14.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.02% or 5,258 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs owns 17,828 shares. Paloma Prtn Management has 0.01% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Inc has 0% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 11,976 shares. 149,897 are owned by Echo Street Capital Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.01% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 14,657 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Company has 0% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Alps holds 0.01% or 5,071 shares. Northern holds 0.02% or 370,172 shares. Guggenheim Llc owns 47,521 shares. Parkside Bankshares And Trust stated it has 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Inc reported 0.01% stake.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:LPT) by 21,187 shares to 92,535 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emc Ins Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:EMCI) by 85,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,926 shares, and cut its stake in Kennametal Inc Com (NYSE:KMT).

