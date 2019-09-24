Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake By $501,008; Insteel Industries Has 1.4 Sentiment

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 10.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 2,896 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Ipswich Investment Management Co holds 24,844 shares with $4.32M value, down from 27,740 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $54.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $196.74. About 1.27 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II

Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 59 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 42 reduced and sold positions in Insteel Industries Inc. The funds in our database now have: 15.34 million shares, up from 14.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Insteel Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 29 Increased: 39 New Position: 20.

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company has market cap of $402.17 million. The firm markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). It has a 24.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

First Washington Corp holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. for 204,850 shares. Robotti Robert owns 216,873 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 1.31% invested in the company for 395,916 shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.86% in the stock. Bruce & Co. Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 190,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 45,322 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) has declined 51.74% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 17.20 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.