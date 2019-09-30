Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Horace Mann Educators N (HMN) Holding; Frontfour Capital Group Has Cut Berry Global Group (BERY) Position By $1.89 Million

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) stake by 55.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 36,355 shares as Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)’s stock declined 23.32%. The Frontfour Capital Group Llc holds 28,681 shares with $1.51M value, down from 65,036 last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc now has $5.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 317,825 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN) stake by 59.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 8,546 shares as Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Ipswich Investment Management Co holds 5,715 shares with $230,000 value, down from 14,261 last quarter. Horace Mann Educators Corp N now has $1.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 56,005 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 24/05/2018 – ACCESSWIRE: Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic; 07/05/2018 – HMN US: Appoints Heather J. Wietzel As Vice President, Investo; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28.5C/SHR FROM 27.5C, EST. 28.5C; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Chairman To Retire After 8 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators Raises Dividend to 28.5c Vs. 27.5c; 23/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell Scho; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Increases Qtrly Div by 3.6%; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: H. Wade Reece Appointed as Vice Chairman of Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Financial reported 3,667 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 33,500 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 177,558 shares. Mai Mngmt holds 3,950 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha invested in 59,552 shares. Frontfour Cap Gru Ltd Company has invested 3.2% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 36 were reported by Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.09% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Regions Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 262,106 shares. Natl Bank Of America De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Fiera Cap Corp stated it has 0.17% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,287 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 521,525 shares.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.54 million for 10.70 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.51 million activity. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $658,882 was made by ZURAITIS MARITA on Wednesday, September 11.