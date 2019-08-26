Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Raised Ares Cap (ARCC) Position By $895,713; Intra-cellular Therapies (ITCI) Sentiment Is 1.33

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 256.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ipswich Investment Management Co acquired 52,689 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Ipswich Investment Management Co holds 73,199 shares with $1.26 million value, up from 20,510 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $7.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 1.80 million shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd

Intra-cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 53 funds opened new and increased positions, while 40 reduced and sold holdings in Intra-cellular Therapies Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 36.90 million shares, up from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Intra-cellular Therapies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 25 Increased: 43 New Position: 10.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company has market cap of $468.42 million. The firm is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It currently has negative earnings. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. for 949,833 shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 2.20 million shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Midwest Bank Trust Division has 0.59% invested in the company for 353,592 shares. The New York-based Pura Vida Investments Llc has invested 0.4% in the stock. Samlyn Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.36 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $2000 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 6.35% above currents $18.57 stock price. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.04 million are owned by New South Management. Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Liability Com owns 50,632 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 18,297 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Arlington holds 99,427 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson And holds 11,503 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Selway Asset Management holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 130,200 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 4.52 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Research Lc (Trc) owns 6,842 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Lp owns 111,768 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt accumulated 195,449 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 0.15% stake. 16,200 are owned by American Ins Tx. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 86,370 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 54,857 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Architects has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 500 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. 4,500 shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr, worth $81,045 on Monday, June 10. The insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720. BARTLETT STEVE had bought 200 shares worth $3,390.

