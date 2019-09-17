Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Lowered Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position By $327,080; Essex Investment Management Co Raised Columbus Mckinnon N Y Com (CMCO) Holding By $325,417

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 6.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 2,405 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Ipswich Investment Management Co holds 33,309 shares with $4.54 million value, down from 35,714 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $74.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $133.15. About 2.61 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 20/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR BELIEVES FREE-TRADE ENVIRONMENT IS BEST; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y Com (CMCO) stake by 16.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc acquired 7,937 shares as Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y Com (CMCO)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 56,621 shares with $2.38 million value, up from 48,684 last quarter. Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y Com now has $906.35 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 120,138 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON SEES FY ’19 REV UP 7%-9%; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $125.50’s average target is -5.75% below currents $133.15 stock price. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 9. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of CAT in report on Thursday, September 12 to “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Sell”. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caterpillar: Thoughts On The 5-Day $10/Share Rally – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar shares too bearish on earnings, BAML analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Caterpillar and Deere Stocks Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Caterpillar (CAT) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 2,937 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,991 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 64,129 shares. 147,277 were accumulated by Finance Counselors. Dodge And Cox stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Invest has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Alphamark Advisors stated it has 210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge has 2,225 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Ltd holds 0.19% or 3,355 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 5,580 shares. Birch Hill Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 4,388 shares. Plancorp Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 1,984 shares. Grimes holds 0.02% or 1,819 shares in its portfolio. Iowa Retail Bank owns 0.26% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,312 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 104,106 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.52 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Columbus McKinnon has $5500 highest and $4000 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 23.79% above currents $38.37 stock price. Columbus McKinnon had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Sidoti.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold CMCO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 0.44% more from 22.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 239,710 were reported by Wells Fargo Com Mn. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). 296,281 were reported by Walthausen And Limited Liability Co. Asset Mngmt One Comm Ltd holds 78,229 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 32,617 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). First Interstate State Bank reported 195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 1.55 million shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 155,485 shares. 26,100 were accumulated by Cornercap Counsel Incorporated. Northern Tru owns 457,920 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 168,565 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 35,081 shares.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Dexcom Inc Com (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 7,729 shares to 3,283 valued at $492,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sandstorm Gold Ltd Com New (NYSEMKT:SAND) stake by 128,000 shares and now owns 112,311 shares. Healthequity Inc Com (NASDAQ:HQY) was reduced too.