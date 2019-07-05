Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Increased Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $1.50 Million; Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Valuation Declined While Jag Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $10.26 Million

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 81.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 39,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,055 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 48,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $7.15 during the last trading session, reaching $280.96. About 334,221 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer; 09/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Announces Refinancing Transaction; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 07/03/2018 – Domino’s® and the National Fire Protection Association to Deliver Fire Safety Messages to Homes Across the Country; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – UK SYSTEM SALES IN FIRST EIGHT WEEKS OF 2018 UP 10.9%, OR 7.1% LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 06/03/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD JUBI.NS SAYS AGREEMENT FOR FOR OPERATING DOMINO’S PIZZA RESTAURANTS IN BANGLADESH; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – 65-75 UK STORE OPENINGS EXPECTED IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Domino’s Awards ‘World’s Fastest Pizza Maker’; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA REPORTS REFINANCING TRANSACTION

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 67.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 20,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,705 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 30,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 1.40 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc Class A (NYSE:VMW) by 11,723 shares to 117,195 shares, valued at $21.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 54,780 shares. Tiger Global Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.22 million shares or 1.75% of the stock. 28,700 were reported by Spark Investment Management Limited Liability Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 6,864 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brinker invested in 4,558 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 204,662 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 4 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 1,521 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 15,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De accumulated 1,590 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% or 21,149 shares in its portfolio. 14,431 are owned by Whittier Trust Communications. Field Main Retail Bank holds 0.03% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) or 125 shares. Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Personal Cap Corporation holds 6,485 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 7.57% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.85 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $79.72M for 35.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.55% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Barbagallo John A sold $2.94M worth of stock or 45,000 shares. Snyder Barbara R bought $19,663 worth of stock. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Assocs Mo owns 3,744 shares. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 17,293 shares. C Wide Group Inc A S, Denmark-based fund reported 32,374 shares. Smithfield Trust invested in 1,809 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 112,870 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 565,362 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Missouri-based American Century Inc has invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 155 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company. 3.57 million are held by Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Com. B And T Management Dba Alpha Management invested in 0.64% or 22,400 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 0.02% or 994 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Nordea Mgmt Ab has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

