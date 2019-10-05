Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Increased Position in Watsco (WSO) as Stock Price Rose; Bbva Compass Bancshares Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Has Increased by $456,896 as Stock Value Declined

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 7,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 62,375 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, up from 54,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 1.40M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 393.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 6,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 214,434 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,010 shares to 84,347 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,300 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Chevy Chase Inc invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% or 4,298 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Landscape Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.04% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 10,927 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund owns 175,646 shares. Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Carmignac Gestion holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 134,590 shares. Capstone Invest Llc has 8,031 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 1.59 million shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 0% or 88,926 shares. Ameritas Prns holds 0% or 1,817 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl accumulated 519,861 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 30,802 shares. 126,600 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). United Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 101,549 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,933 shares. Moreover, Hm Payson Commerce has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 100 shares. Baillie Gifford And reported 1.46 million shares. Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.24% or 4,793 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc owns 142,249 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 95,010 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Moreover, Aperio Gp has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Yorktown Mgmt And Rech holds 3,400 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 0.01% stake.

