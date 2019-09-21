Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; As Franklin Resources (BEN) Valuation Declined, Denali Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 50.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 3,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 6,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 17.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 348,643 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.13 million, down from 423,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 4.57 million shares traded or 44.66% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gp Public Limited holds 0.82% or 10.89 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 45,318 shares. Oakwood Management Limited Liability Com Ca owns 56,097 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd, West Virginia-based fund reported 14,454 shares. 2,130 were accumulated by Amer Svcs. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated reported 68,336 shares. The New York-based Cap Mngmt Associates Ny has invested 1.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo reported 234,686 shares stake. California-based L S has invested 1.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Putnam Fl Invest reported 139,907 shares. Richard C Young And Ltd stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cullinan Assoc Inc invested in 151,025 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 67,829 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 3.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tuttle Tactical Management holds 12,312 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gallagher Fiduciary Limited invested in 1.79M shares. Polaris Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 1.81% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Wesbanco Bank & Trust reported 11,692 shares. 7,310 are held by Cibc Fincl Bank Usa. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). First Mercantile owns 4,926 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department owns 750 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price reported 11,296 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Us Bank & Trust De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 49,139 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Boyar Asset Mgmt invested in 20,024 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Olstein Capital Lp accumulated 89,000 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited has 10,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh reported 66,826 shares. Alberta Invest Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $668.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pc Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 23,300 shares to 23,532 shares, valued at $823,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 50,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan upgrades Franklin Resources to neutral – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why These Financial Stocks Fell by Double Digits in August – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franklin Templeton model portfolios debut on Morgan Stanley MAPS platform – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $343.89M for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.