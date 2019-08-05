Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Increased Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake; Symmetry Peak Management Boosted Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) stake by 400% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symmetry Peak Management Llc acquired 20,000 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Symmetry Peak Management Llc holds 25,000 shares with $1.09M value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd now has $20.15B valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 3.32M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 8.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ipswich Investment Management Co acquired 1,320 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Ipswich Investment Management Co holds 16,698 shares with $4.04 million value, up from 15,378 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $119.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.97M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Costco Wholesale Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:COST) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Costco – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CRUS, COST, AZZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -4.15% below currents $272.5 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 3 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 8. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $250 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 8. Wells Fargo maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, May 9. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $24000 target. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 11. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was initiated by Nomura with “Hold”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 11.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W had bought 3,000 shares worth $727,935.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 203,681 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 67,231 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 824,436 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Barometer Capital Mgmt reported 0.96% stake. Heritage Investors reported 12,044 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fred Alger has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 367 shares. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 112,041 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0.35% stake. Franklin Street Nc accumulated 2,314 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 1.19% or 81,175 shares in its portfolio. Thomas Story And Son Llc accumulated 21,780 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 3.45 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Carderock stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Charter Tru holds 0.87% or 29,857 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur Com invested in 0.55% or 16,913 shares.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TrainPal Expands Product Coverage to Italy Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ctrip to Upgrade Global SOS Emergency Response Platform with UNDP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ctrip and Tokio Marine Nichido to Make Groundbreaking Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) stake by 142,500 shares to 315,000 valued at $56.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 53,000 shares and now owns 2,500 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (NYSE:CRM) was reduced too.