Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Decreased Holding in Bb&T (BBT) as Shares Rose; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Position in Waters (WAT) Increased by $2.77 Million as Share Value Declined

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 773,793 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 55,400 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Statement on Tax Day; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.32 million for 11.34 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Management Inc reported 22,081 shares. 12,762 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited. Pitcairn Communications accumulated 0.08% or 16,096 shares. Etrade Limited Liability Corp reported 50,041 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Colonial Trust stated it has 1.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Papp L Roy & owns 5,276 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 15,183 shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 0.8% or 59,683 shares. Brandes Investment Partners Limited Partnership reported 223,606 shares. 55,002 were accumulated by Inv Of Virginia Limited Com. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated owns 0.17% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 9,648 shares. 101,962 were accumulated by Hartford Invest. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs reported 2.96 million shares stake. Cap Invest Advisors Ltd Co reported 14,957 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16M and $305.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,890 shares to 51,705 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 52,251 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 2,130 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 737 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Alps Inc has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Martin Currie stated it has 56,473 shares. British Columbia Mngmt holds 0.11% or 53,457 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 29,167 shares. Putnam Lc invested in 17,974 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Aviva Plc reported 28,455 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 15,320 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Alphamark Advsr Llc has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Reilly Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 200 shares. S&Co has 0.26% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).