Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $501,008 as Stock Price Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Stake Held by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1241.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.63 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 52.67M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S SHARMA: FED TIGHTENING `UNDER PRICED’ BY MARKET; 16/05/2018 – Vital Therapies at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 25/04/2018 – Senate Banking Chairman Chastises Citibank, Bank of America on Guns; 10/04/2018 – BofA’s Finucane on Coal, Lending to Gun Companies, Green Bonds (Video); 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 24,844 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32M, down from 27,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.12. About 1.21M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $797.10M for 16.88 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jolley Asset Ltd Liability invested in 22,480 shares. First Citizens Bancorp Communications invested in 2,878 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 72,622 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% stake. Hudock Capital Lc holds 520 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 50,155 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman Co has 13,484 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cullen Capital Lc stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Churchill Mgmt Corporation reported 47,309 shares. South State holds 0.7% or 35,170 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Hawaii owns 0.1% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 7,913 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 4,734 shares. Aperio Ltd owns 0.19% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 264,626 shares. Geode Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 3.80 million shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $29.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 46,366 shares to 646,180 shares, valued at $26.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (ERX) by 17,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,250 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT).