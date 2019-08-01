Ipswich Investment Management Co Decreased Its Position in Bb&T (BBT) by $1.58 Million; Eidelman Virant Capital Has Upped Its Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 5.80M shares traded or 35.77% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.05% . The institutional investor held 765,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 710,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 81,297 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 09/05/2018 – Red Lion Controls Announces Crimson 3.1 Support for OPC Unified Architecture; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – 2018 MIDSCALE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR EXPECTED TO INCREASE 1 PERCENT TO 3 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 23/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – ENGAGED DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES ON APRIL 19 TO ASSIST CO IN ARRANGING A $40 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Lion Hotels Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLH); 28/03/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 4Q Rev $38.5M; 06/03/2018 RLH Corporation Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9 Million; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDES REMAINDER OF PURCHASE PRICE TO BE PAID IN CASH AT CLOSING; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO COMPANY’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Closes Acquisition of the Knights Inn Brand from Wyndham Hotel Group; 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle Will End Employment With Co Effective May 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atento Sa F by 362,000 shares to 169,543 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16 million and $305.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,725 shares to 10,290 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).