Ipswich Investment Management Co Decreased Its Bb&T (BBT) Position by $1.58 Million; Valuation Rose; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Arbor Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position by $462,150 as Share Value Rose

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 11.44M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 1.15M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.36M for 11.45 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: BB&T, Mondelez International and Host Hotels and Resorts – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BB&T declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BB&T shareholders approve merger of equals with SunTrust – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Charlotteobserver.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T, SunTrust defend merger blasted in Congressional hearing as â€˜too big to manageâ€™ – Charlotte Observer” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16M and $305.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 71,085 shares to 71,385 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

