Ipswich Investment Management Co Cut Its Stake in Bb&T (BBT) as Market Valuation Declined; Edgestream Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $1.76 Million as Stock Value Rose

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 2.48M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 6,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,461 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, down from 32,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.59M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 69,581 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,544 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 31,173 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invests LP accumulated 1,667 shares. Scotia reported 6,956 shares. Brown Advisory has 1.74M shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. 217,629 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Homrich Berg invested in 0.03% or 2,222 shares. Maverick Cap accumulated 404,089 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability Com has 1,093 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 1,038 shares. Cibc Ww Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 86,247 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.25% or 65,267 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 7,309 shares to 17,083 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 12,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00 million. 13,804 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna. 139,834 shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU, worth $34.32M on Thursday, January 24. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19M was made by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95 million.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Stock Tops All-Time High on Record-Breaking Quarter – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, ILMN, ISRG – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BHP, Foot Locker, Adobe, Oracle and Salesforce highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: FB, GE, TTD – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Brewery, other new tenants headed to Camp North End; Charlotte’s most dangerous spots for pedestrians – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BB&T announces second-quarter dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Truliant sues BB&T/SunTrust for trademark infringement over ‘Truist’ – Triad Business Journal” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of BB&T Were Up 10% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “High-End Retailers Lululemon, RH, Deliver the Goods – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 76,524 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Diligent Invsts Ltd Com reported 5,510 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.03% or 13,667 shares. Korea holds 464,005 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability invested in 168,211 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Cornerstone accumulated 0.01% or 1,572 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 11,707 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 16,660 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 7,955 were accumulated by Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership. Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.78% or 45,900 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp holds 0.06% or 5.73M shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 125,132 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Aspiriant Limited Com reported 5,641 shares. Sageworth Trust reported 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BBT’s profit will be $842.59 million for 11.15 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16M and $305.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 71,085 shares to 71,385 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).