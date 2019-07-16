Ipswich Investment Management Co Cut Its Bb&T (BBT) Holding by $1.58 Million; Equitec Specialists Has Boosted Its Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 2.58 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by 123.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 27,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.06. About 401,839 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 289,256 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. City Holding reported 0.68% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Schroder Investment Management has invested 0.11% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Advsrs Asset Management stated it has 239,647 shares. Df Dent And Co Incorporated has 11,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 55,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Opus Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,651 shares. 5,662 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,856 shares. Moreover, Management Of Virginia Llc has 0.61% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 72,262 shares. Colonial Advsr stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pinnacle Finance accumulated 137,031 shares.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BBT’s profit will be $842.50M for 11.29 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16 million and $305.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,320 shares to 16,698 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 11,542 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group owns 11.57M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 33,591 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 887 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 31,780 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 117,500 were reported by Mackenzie Financial. Prudential Inc accumulated 0.06% or 441,426 shares. Nordea Investment holds 0% or 1,792 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Ltd Company holds 11,684 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd Llc owns 70,287 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 0.79% or 23,000 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 3,084 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Stifel Corporation invested in 0.01% or 24,578 shares. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America reported 68,597 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.

