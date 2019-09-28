Ipswich Investment Management Co Boosted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Premier Asset Managment Has Raised Its Stake by $10.04 Million

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 50.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 3,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 6,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 5063.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 61,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 62,422 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25 million, up from 1,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 417,858 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Waratah Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 1.09% or 70,317 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Holt Advsr Ltd Co Dba Holt Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 2,175 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company invested 1.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ftb Advisors stated it has 0.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Campbell Newman Asset Management accumulated 148,958 shares or 3.04% of the stock. Summit Strategies invested in 2,074 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America owns 5,021 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt stated it has 191,415 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York holds 41,363 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 0.55% stake. Southeast Asset Inc has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,826 shares. Homrich & Berg invested in 12,867 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 17,350 shares to 31,050 shares, valued at $617,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,815 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Telemus Llc has 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 5,271 shares. Company Savings Bank holds 23,989 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 55,589 shares. 2,821 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Ltd Co. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 1.32M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Logan Cap Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 2,555 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Company holds 0.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 153,000 shares. Greystone Managed Invests reported 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pinnacle Associate reported 24,388 shares stake. Natl Bank Of The West owns 2,769 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 28,324 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Lc reported 6,621 shares stake. Lc owns 1,758 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 98,492 shares.