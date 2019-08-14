Ipswich Investment Management Co Boosted Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $1.50 Million; Cim Investment Mangement Trimmed Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Holding as Shares Rose

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 50.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 8,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 1.71 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 67.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 20,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 51,705 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 30,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $79.46. About 3.12 million shares traded or 15.31% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Rech Inc accumulated 1,960 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 4.99 million shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 37,668 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Amer Gru has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Westfield Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.79% stake. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 89,061 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 65,130 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc accumulated 36,762 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Stifel Fin Corp accumulated 0.01% or 39,323 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2.25 million shares. Assetmark owns 0.36% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 550,120 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 5.23M shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% stake.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 757 shares to 2,665 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 793 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,323 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. 2,193 were reported by Bryn Mawr. First Citizens State Bank Tru holds 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 4,091 shares. Park Avenue Secs Lc stated it has 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 4.98% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Capital Ca stated it has 3.17% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The reported 405,062 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.19% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). State Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 15,864 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp stated it has 183,368 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Aviance Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 90,649 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Bokf Na has 95,172 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 621,807 shares.