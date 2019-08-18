Ipswich Investment Management Co Boosted By $1.50 Million Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake; Bamco Cut By $4.40 Million Its West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 67.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ipswich Investment Management Co acquired 20,890 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Ipswich Investment Management Co holds 51,705 shares with $3.73 million value, up from 30,815 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $45.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.89M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bamco Inc decreased West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) stake by 2.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bamco Inc sold 39,994 shares as West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST)’s stock rose 13.83%. The Bamco Inc holds 1.60 million shares with $176.07M value, down from 1.64M last quarter. West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc now has $10.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 150,971 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62M for 51.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Bamco Inc increased Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 8,754 shares to 117,324 valued at $11.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) stake by 175,000 shares and now owns 550,000 shares. Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) was raised too.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “West Pharma (WST) Tops Q2 EPS by 17c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap accumulated 1,902 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 4,905 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.03% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 13,070 shares. Mawer Inv Management Limited accumulated 290,225 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg reported 0% stake. 226 were reported by San Francisco Sentry (Ca). Amp Cap Invsts reported 2,106 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). National Asset Incorporated stated it has 2,419 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% or 14,832 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Management reported 2,774 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co reported 98,426 shares stake. Chatham Cap Gru holds 0.38% or 13,514 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York reported 18,697 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2,861 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 9.69% above currents $77.49 stock price. Progressive had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 17 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, June 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Wells Fargo. Janney Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $59 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Cap Mngmt holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 13,136 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Prospector Ptnrs invested 1.52% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.05% or 2.38M shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3.91M shares. Fund Mgmt has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Citigroup Incorporated reported 357,796 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc owns 7,565 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Intrust State Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 5,101 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 12,783 shares. Mcdonald Cap Investors Ca has 15.3% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bailard reported 0.27% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt has invested 1.39% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Personal Financial Ser has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.