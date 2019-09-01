Ipswich Investment Management Co Boosted By $1.50 Million Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position; Atx Communications (COMM)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

Atx Communications Inc (COMM) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 98 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 95 sold and trimmed stock positions in Atx Communications Inc. The funds in our database now own: 176.83 million shares, down from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Atx Communications Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 71 Increased: 69 New Position: 29.

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 67.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ipswich Investment Management Co acquired 20,890 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Ipswich Investment Management Co holds 51,705 shares with $3.73M value, up from 30,815 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $43.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.80M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators.

Chieftain Capital Management Inc. holds 8.28% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for 11,544 shares. Fpr Partners Llc owns 11.62 million shares or 6.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Indaba Capital Management L.P. has 5.68% invested in the company for 1.28 million shares. The California-based Route One Investment Company L.P. has invested 4.52% in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 10.04 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 3.58M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.48; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bonness Enterprises invested in 28.36% or 605,608 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc stated it has 2,437 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 4.83M shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.19% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Foster Dykema Cabot And Co Ma invested in 6,132 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability stated it has 19,816 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 0.01% stake. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 5,821 shares. Oakmont has 2.97% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 8,500 shares. Everett Harris Company Ca invested in 51,223 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Lc invested in 1.86% or 21,918 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Division owns 9,940 shares. 857,019 were accumulated by Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated.