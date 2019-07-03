iPic Entertainment Inc. (IPIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Since iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC) and MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) are part of the Entertainment – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment Inc. 4 0.25 N/A -6.68 0.00 MSG Networks Inc. 23 2.12 N/A 2.51 8.70

In table 1 we can see iPic Entertainment Inc. and MSG Networks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 14.2% -15% MSG Networks Inc. 0.00% -32.6% 22.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of iPic Entertainment Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival MSG Networks Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. MSG Networks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than iPic Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for iPic Entertainment Inc. and MSG Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MSG Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, MSG Networks Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential downside is -2.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.4% of iPic Entertainment Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of MSG Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of iPic Entertainment Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.73% of MSG Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iPic Entertainment Inc. 3.52% 0.49% -30.87% -28.62% -44.5% 31.26% MSG Networks Inc. -1.58% -5.25% -4.29% -14.41% 10.08% -7.26%

For the past year iPic Entertainment Inc. had bullish trend while MSG Networks Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MSG Networks Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors iPic Entertainment Inc.

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates a casual restaurant, a farm-to-glass full-service bar, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It operates 121 screens at 16 locations in 10 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.