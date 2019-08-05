iPic Entertainment Inc. (IPIC) Reaches $0.62 52-Week Low; Shorts at Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Lowered By 15.13%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) had a decrease of 15.13% in short interest. ENTA’s SI was 1.83 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.13% from 2.16M shares previously. With 187,500 avg volume, 10 days are for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s short sellers to cover ENTA’s short positions. The SI to Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 12.54%. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.11. About 41,680 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta

The stock of iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.58 target or 6.00% below today’s $0.62 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $7.11M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $0.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $426,600 less. The stock decreased 62.87% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $0.62. About 229,764 shares traded or 2102.28% up from the average. iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC) has declined 85.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.71% the S&P500. Some Historical IPIC News: 15/05/2018 – IPIC ENTERTAINMENT INC – ANNOUNCES EXPECTATION TO OPEN FIRST THEATER IN SAUDI ARABIA BY YEAR-END 2018; 15/05/2018 – IPIC ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE $1.70; 08/03/2018 – iPic® Entertainment Announces Initial Full Year 2018 Outlook; 05/03/2018 iPic® Entertainment to Announce Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook and Report Preliminary Fiscal Year 2017 Results on March 8, 2018; 23/04/2018 – IPIC ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE-STORE SALES DECREASE OF 7.9%; 08/03/2018 – IPIC ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNING OF A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO DEVELOP IPIC THEATER-AND-RESTAURANT LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 07/03/2018 – iPic Entertainment® Announces First Location to Open in Georgia; 26/04/2018 – iPic® Entertainment to Reveal a New Level of Luxury Moviegoing Experience at iPic® Scottsdale April 27; 08/03/2018 – IPIC ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES FULL YEAR TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF +3% TO +7%; 08/03/2018 – iPic® Entertainment Announces Agreement to Partner With BAS Global Investments Company to Develop World-Class Luxurious iPic Theaters and Restaurant Locations in Saudi Arabia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 3,989 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) owns 161 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 0.02% or 629,013 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). 664,934 were reported by First Manhattan Co. Fmr Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 240,195 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 45,600 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com invested in 0% or 1,953 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Com has 31,843 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) or 1,395 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 40,175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 27,158 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability accumulated 41,194 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.92 million activity. The insider CARTER BRUCE L A sold $696,102. Gardiner Nathaniel S. also sold $311,562 worth of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) on Tuesday, February 12. Golumbeski George had sold 13,500 shares worth $1.22 million.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology firm focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus , Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It has a 18.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV.

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Enanta Pharma (ENTA) HCV Collaboration Partner AbbVie (ABBV) receives Approval by EC for MAVIRET – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:ENTA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENTA) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.11 million. The firm operates a casual restaurant, a farm-to-glass full-service bar, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It currently has negative earnings. It operates 121 screens at 16 locations in 10 states.

More notable recent iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “iPic Entertainment -26% after bankruptcy filing – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/05/2019: CARS, IPIC, TSN, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IPic discloses late interest payment – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Luxury cinema chain iPic Entertainmentâ€™s stock tanks on bankruptcy fears – MarketWatch” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IPIC® Entertainment Engages Mustache Agency For Original Pre-Show Content Series: IPIC Life – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.