iPic Entertainment Inc. (IPIC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of iPic Entertainment Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.69% of all Entertainment – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of iPic Entertainment Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.03% of all Entertainment – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have iPic Entertainment Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 17.50% -16.90% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting iPic Entertainment Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for iPic Entertainment Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.89 3.38 2.70

As a group, Entertainment – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 9.02%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of iPic Entertainment Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iPic Entertainment Inc. -62.17% -70.59% -75.67% -77.04% -85.71% -68.14% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year iPic Entertainment Inc. had bearish trend while iPic Entertainment Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

iPic Entertainment Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, iPic Entertainment Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.54 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. iPic Entertainment Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than iPic Entertainment Inc.

Dividends

iPic Entertainment Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

iPic Entertainment Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors iPic Entertainment Inc.

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates a casual restaurant, a farm-to-glass full-service bar, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It operates 121 screens at 16 locations in 10 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.