iPic Entertainment Inc. (IPIC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

iPic Entertainment Inc. has 39.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 57.69% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand iPic Entertainment Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 17.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has iPic Entertainment Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 17.50% -16.90% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting iPic Entertainment Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for iPic Entertainment Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.54 2.73

As a group, Entertainment – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 8.16%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of iPic Entertainment Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iPic Entertainment Inc. -62.17% -70.59% -75.67% -77.04% -85.71% -68.14% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year iPic Entertainment Inc. has -68.14% weaker performance while iPic Entertainment Inc.’s competitors have 31.54% stronger performance.

Liquidity

iPic Entertainment Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, iPic Entertainment Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.54 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. iPic Entertainment Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than iPic Entertainment Inc.

Dividends

iPic Entertainment Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

iPic Entertainment Inc.’s peers beat iPic Entertainment Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates a casual restaurant, a farm-to-glass full-service bar, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It operates 121 screens at 16 locations in 10 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.