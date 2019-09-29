Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Shareholder Thornburg Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $8.44 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cwm Has Upped Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $4.08 Million as Share Value Rose

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 185.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 54,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 84,260 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.00M, up from 29,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $132.83. About 170,755 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 60.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 23,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 62,078 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 38,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.51 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 115,946 shares to 171,638 shares, valued at $15.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 199,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,556 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 247,668 shares to 13,936 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr by 10,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,588 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

