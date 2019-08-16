Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Cut Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Teton Advisors Has Decreased Position in Entegris Com (ENTG) by $549,500

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (ENTG) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 226,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, down from 241,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $42.19. About 146,681 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 4,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 84,947 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 89,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 199,985 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,087 shares to 119,805 shares, valued at $14.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 7,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 673 shares. Japan-based Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.01% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Company invested in 121,281 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.07% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 761 shares. Adage Cap Prns Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 44,500 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 2,765 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi holds 0.63% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 32,177 shares. Strategic Fincl has invested 0.04% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mairs & Power has invested 0% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Eagle Ridge Inv holds 46,622 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs invested in 0% or 7,067 shares. Artemis Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 81,922 shares. Northern Tru holds 392,064 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 23.44 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 26,480 shares to 292,034 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Village Super Mkt Inc Cl A New (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 18,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc Com.

