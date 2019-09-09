Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Shareholder Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; Pros Holdings (PRO) Holder Shannon River Fund Management Raised Holding

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $133.51. About 487,451 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94M, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 446,878 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO)

Analysts await IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.68 from last year’s $1.87 per share. IPGP’s profit will be $58.67M for 28.05 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by IPG Photonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.20% negative EPS growth.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

