Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Shareholder Harding Loevner LP Lowered Its Stake; Home Depot (HD) Position Maintained by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 47,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The hedge fund held 971,451 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.85 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 146,317 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 97.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 18,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 36,619 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62M, up from 18,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $231.39. About 1.78 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $564.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,557 shares to 99,891 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 20,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,984 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 68,074 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $75.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 444,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

