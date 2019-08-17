Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Shareholder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Raised Position; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Shares Rose While Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Raised Its Holding

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. It closed at $21.16 lastly. It is down 32.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 111.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 10,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 20,537 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 9,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 404,299 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8,828 shares to 282,281 shares, valued at $54.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74M shares, and cut its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).