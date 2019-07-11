Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Holder Strategic Financial Services Lowered Stake by $347,300 as Market Value Declined; Eagle Global Advisors Has Decreased Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Stake by $4.89 Million as Valuation Declined

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $141.92. About 733,365 shares traded or 40.34% up from the average. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 42.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.88% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 41.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 222,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 313,899 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, down from 536,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.54 million market cap company. It closed at $21.1 lastly. It is down 14.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Net $32M; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 52C; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH A NEW CUSTOMER FOR 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL 2 CHARTERS – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – FORECAST LNG DEMAND GROWTH WILL DRIVE SUPPLY EXPANSION POST 2020; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $19.48M for 12.56 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.33% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 35,670 shares to 154,550 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 86,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

More notable recent GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Banks, Google Hardware And IPOs – Seeking Alpha” on October 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of Intercompany Loan – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “2 Stocks I’d Never Buy, and 1 I’ll Consider – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2018. More interesting news about GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GasLog Partners LP Announces New Multi-Year Charter Agreement with Gunvor – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Record Earnings Again, 9% Yields, With No K-1, More Growth On The Way: GasLog Partners LP – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc has 4,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 49,154 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 0.14% or 386,736 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). 7,290 were reported by Pinebridge Investments Lp. 5,817 are held by Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Co. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 15,824 shares. Btim owns 113,318 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 51,204 shares in its portfolio. Natixis stated it has 57,431 shares. Comerica Bank owns 7,885 shares. Stifel accumulated 12,142 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,838 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 8,875 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 31,098 shares.

More notable recent IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does IPG Photonics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IPGP) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Purchase IPG Photonics Corp At $130, Earn 12.6% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 36.16% or $0.81 from last year’s $2.24 per share. IPGP’s profit will be $75.99M for 24.81 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by IPG Photonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.20% EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 19,013 shares to 274,583 shares, valued at $30.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 44,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).