Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Holder Skylands Capital Has Decreased Position as Valuation Declined; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Stake by $940,000 as Share Value Rose

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 4.64M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 50.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 305,418 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 42.45% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.88% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 25.14 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 2,456 shares. Srb Corporation has invested 0.06% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Comerica Bankshares invested in 7,885 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 0% or 498 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset stated it has 15,064 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability owns 121,281 shares. Jackson Square Ltd Company reported 0.43% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Rhumbline Advisers owns 60,512 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council has 0.07% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 21,700 shares. Fred Alger Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4,984 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 8,875 shares stake. Page Arthur B holds 0.5% or 3,978 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset holds 0% or 10,818 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation holds 0.02% or 27,543 shares.

Analysts await IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 36.16% or $0.81 from last year’s $2.24 per share. IPGP’s profit will be $76.00M for 24.59 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by IPG Photonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.20% EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 29,125 shares to 303,525 shares, valued at $15.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 216,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).