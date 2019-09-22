IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) compete with each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics Corporation 143 5.19 N/A 6.71 19.52 Enphase Energy Inc. 18 8.28 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates IPG Photonics Corporation and Enphase Energy Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics Corporation 0.00% 15.9% 13.7% Enphase Energy Inc. 0.00% 368% -1.2%

Volatility & Risk

IPG Photonics Corporation is 111.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.11. Competitively, Enphase Energy Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IPG Photonics Corporation are 8.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Enphase Energy Inc. has 1.5 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. IPG Photonics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enphase Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given IPG Photonics Corporation and Enphase Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Enphase Energy Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

IPG Photonics Corporation has a 39.01% upside potential and an average price target of $185. Competitively the consensus price target of Enphase Energy Inc. is $49, which is potential 78.38% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Enphase Energy Inc. appears more favorable than IPG Photonics Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IPG Photonics Corporation and Enphase Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 53.9%. Insiders owned 14.8% of IPG Photonics Corporation shares. Competitively, Enphase Energy Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IPG Photonics Corporation -8.82% -16.37% -23.31% -1.68% -41.59% 15.64% Enphase Energy Inc. 40.61% 53.83% 116.87% 293.16% 395.6% 495.14%

For the past year IPG Photonics Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Enphase Energy Inc.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool for use in automotive, appliances, rail cars, and other sheet metal fabrication; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services. The company sells its microinverter systems primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers through original equipment manufacturers and strategic partners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.