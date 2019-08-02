IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) and Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Contrasting side by side

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) have been rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics Corporation 147 4.62 N/A 6.71 19.52 Trio-Tech International 3 0.31 N/A 0.48 6.94

In table 1 we can see IPG Photonics Corporation and Trio-Tech International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Trio-Tech International has lower revenue and earnings than IPG Photonics Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. IPG Photonics Corporation is presently more expensive than Trio-Tech International, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics Corporation 0.00% 15.9% 13.7% Trio-Tech International 0.00% 7.9% 4.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.11 beta indicates that IPG Photonics Corporation is 111.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trio-Tech International is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IPG Photonics Corporation is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Trio-Tech International is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. IPG Photonics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trio-Tech International.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given IPG Photonics Corporation and Trio-Tech International’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0.00

IPG Photonics Corporation has a 56.12% upside potential and a consensus target price of $185.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IPG Photonics Corporation and Trio-Tech International are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 32.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 14.8% of IPG Photonics Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 36.12% of Trio-Tech International’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IPG Photonics Corporation -8.82% -16.37% -23.31% -1.68% -41.59% 15.64% Trio-Tech International 3.46% 11.71% 6.03% 14.55% -33.2% 35.77%

For the past year IPG Photonics Corporation has weaker performance than Trio-Tech International

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors IPG Photonics Corporation beats Trio-Tech International.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool for use in automotive, appliances, rail cars, and other sheet metal fabrication; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The companyÂ’s Testing Services segment provides stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature controlled chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel displays magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end semiconductor test equipment comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. Trio-Tech International primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.