IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) and Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Comparison side by side

Since IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) are part of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics Corporation 146 5.07 N/A 6.71 21.69 Park Electrochemical Corp. 17 5.93 N/A 0.25 64.27

Table 1 demonstrates IPG Photonics Corporation and Park Electrochemical Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Park Electrochemical Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than IPG Photonics Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. IPG Photonics Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Park Electrochemical Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics Corporation 0.00% 15.9% 13.7% Park Electrochemical Corp. 0.00% 20% 15.9%

Risk and Volatility

IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1.93 beta, while its volatility is 93.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Park Electrochemical Corp. is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IPG Photonics Corporation are 8.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Park Electrochemical Corp. has 10.4 and 10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Park Electrochemical Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IPG Photonics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

IPG Photonics Corporation and Park Electrochemical Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Park Electrochemical Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

IPG Photonics Corporation has a 33.23% upside potential and a consensus price target of $180.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.6% of IPG Photonics Corporation shares and 88.2% of Park Electrochemical Corp. shares. 14.7% are IPG Photonics Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.05% of Park Electrochemical Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IPG Photonics Corporation -8.23% -13.98% -2.55% 5.65% -42.45% 28.5% Park Electrochemical Corp. -2.47% -1.8% -9.19% 7.14% -0.9% 7.38%

For the past year IPG Photonics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Park Electrochemical Corp.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool for use in automotive, appliances, rail cars, and other sheet metal fabrication; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.