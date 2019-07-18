IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of IPG Photonics Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.04% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand IPG Photonics Corporation has 14.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have IPG Photonics Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics Corporation 0.00% 15.90% 13.70% Industry Average 34.45% 32.83% 9.83%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting IPG Photonics Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics Corporation N/A 146 21.69 Industry Average 234.99M 682.04M 26.76

IPG Photonics Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio IPG Photonics Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for IPG Photonics Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 2.21 2.69

IPG Photonics Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $180, suggesting a potential upside of 39.53%. The potential upside of the competitors is 40.53%. IPG Photonics Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IPG Photonics Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IPG Photonics Corporation -8.23% -13.98% -2.55% 5.65% -42.45% 28.5% Industry Average 3.86% 14.17% 19.11% 33.32% 41.27% 37.89%

For the past year IPG Photonics Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IPG Photonics Corporation are 8.5 and 6.5. Competitively, IPG Photonics Corporation’s rivals have 4.92 and 4.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. IPG Photonics Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IPG Photonics Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.93 shows that IPG Photonics Corporation is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, IPG Photonics Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.23 which is 23.26% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

IPG Photonics Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors IPG Photonics Corporation’s rivals beat IPG Photonics Corporation.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool for use in automotive, appliances, rail cars, and other sheet metal fabrication; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.