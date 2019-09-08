Ipg Investment Advisors Upped Stake in Procter Gamble Co Com (PG) as Stock Price Rose; Cme Group (CME) Holding Maintained by Mizuho Bank Ltd

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 02/04/2018 – CME expects no asset sales after Nex purchase; 28/03/2018 – CME Group lines up £3.8bn takeover of Michael Spencer’s Nex; 16/03/2018 – NEX – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BOARD BELIEVES THERE IS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR UNDERTAKING ACQUISITION; 08/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures down, but off 7-week lows; 15/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, LOWER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME SAYS NO CERTAINTY ANY FIRM OFFER WILL ULTIMATELY BE MADE; 06/03/2018 – Producer sentiment higher; NAFTA uncertainty looms; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter Gamble Co Com (PG) by 23.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 875 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,627 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481.44M, up from 3,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 146,248 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Epoch stated it has 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,182 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 1.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Round Table Ser Llc holds 0.13% or 3,518 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund invested 1.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Freestone Cap Com invested in 0.34% or 54,312 shares. Tanaka Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 110 shares. Provident Trust reported 0.02% stake. Farmers has invested 3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan reported 3.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clean Yield Gp has 2.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,453 shares. Security Trust holds 1.68% or 50,273 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 40,966 shares.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10,469 shares to 34,053 shares, valued at $6.11B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Consumer Discretionary (XLY) by 400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,800 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 285,910 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 30,225 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Uss Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.88% or 1.02M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.18% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 483,480 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 7,641 are held by National Asset Mngmt. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.31% or 1.55M shares. Capital Guardian Trust accumulated 433,050 shares or 0.95% of the stock. 112 were accumulated by Salem Counselors. Stanley has 11,813 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 41,057 shares. Paradigm Asset Co Ltd has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 600 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability invested in 4,764 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Intll Grp Incorporated holds 0.1% or 156,103 shares.

