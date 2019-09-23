Ipg Investment Advisors Trimmed Icahn Enterprises LP Depositary Unit (IEP) Position by $6.01 Million; Stock Rose; S-R Schill & Associates Holds Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN)

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Icahn Enterprises Lp Depositary Unit (IEP) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 83 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 4,318 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $312.67 million, down from 4,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Icahn Enterprises Lp Depositary Unit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $66.83. About 152,797 shares traded or 62.59% up from the average. Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) has risen 2.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IEP News: 25/05/2018 – ICAHN URGES AMTRUST HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST GOING PRIVATE DEAL; 15/05/2018 – SandRidge Board Offered to Appoint Jack Lipinski and Randolph Read as Directors in Connection With Settlement Proposal Icahn Refused; 17/04/2018 – Icahn and Deason Ask Xerox Shareholders to Oppose the Proposed Fuji Deal; 12/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees (Video); 16/03/2018 – Icahn Has 6.9% Newell Stake; 10/04/2018 – Auto parts maker Tenneco to buy Federal-Mogul for $5.4 bln; 30/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: U.S. EPA grants biofuels waiver to billionaire Icahn’s oil refinery; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN CALLS NEWELL’S ICAHN AGREEMENT A `DEAL WITH THE DEVIL’; 21/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS ENERGEN IS WORTH OVER $100 PER SHARE – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS XEROX TO PROVIDE CERTAIN REPRESENTATIVES OF ICAHN WITH BOARD OBSERVER RIGHTS

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 02/04/2018 – The claims may not be accurate, but any efforts to curb the ecommerce giant will likely backfire, giving Amazon another win; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people and it’s working on a fix; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12 million and $161.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 14,651 shares to 66,140 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Telecommunications Etf (IYZ) by 19,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,587 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $274.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2,100 shares to 17,100 shares, valued at $767.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal Mart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Sp 500 Growth Etf (SPYG).