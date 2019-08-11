Ipg Investment Advisors Stake in Intuitive Surgical Com New (ISRG) Has Cut as Market Value Rose; Ejf Capital Has Raised Air Lease (AL) Position by $499,766; Stock Rose

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 180 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 555 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316.67 million, down from 735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $515.5. About 384,989 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 92.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 14,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 30,534 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 15,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 1.05 million shares traded or 23.93% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 24,575 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $38.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 16,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,221 shares, and cut its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 1,493 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 126 shares. Nordea Inv Ab reported 36,900 shares stake. Whittier Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 29,751 shares. Copper Rock Cap Partners Ltd Com reported 397,391 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 37,883 shares. North Star Investment Management Corporation holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 34 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Massachusetts Financial Ma invested in 567,598 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 27,300 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The New York-based Permanens Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Artisan LP reported 6.01 million shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Ltd Partnership holds 20,194 shares.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft to Atlantic Airways – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa Nv Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BUD) by 200 shares to 5,830 shares, valued at $489.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 60 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International Inc Com (NYSE:MGA).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intuitive Announces Second Quarter Earnings Nasdaq:ISRG – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MS, ISRG, UNP – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Appoints Amy L. Ladd, M.D. to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 54.61 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,770 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Mckinley Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware has 0.65% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 15,714 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 42,443 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 4,257 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset has invested 0.67% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Healthcor Mngmt Limited Partnership has 3.1% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Archford Cap Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pitcairn Com has 0.59% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 9,564 shares. 94,729 are held by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Paradigm Asset Co Limited Co holds 0% or 250 shares. The Iowa-based Hills National Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 30,772 are owned by Macquarie Gru. Clean Yield Grp reported 525 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability Com has 19,590 shares.