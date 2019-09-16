Ipg Investment Advisors Raised Baidu Com Spons Adr Repstg Ord Shs Cl A (BIDU) Holding By $189.77 Million; Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NRK) Sentiment Is 0.95

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased Baidu Com Inc Spons Adr Repstg Ord Shs Cl A (BIDU) stake by 111.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc acquired 1,617 shares as Baidu Com Inc Spons Adr Repstg Ord Shs Cl A (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Ipg Investment Advisors Llc holds 3,070 shares with $360.30M value, up from 1,453 last quarter. Baidu Com Inc Spons Adr Repstg Ord Shs Cl A now has $38.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.62. About 1.46M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028

Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NRK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 20 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 21 trimmed and sold positions in Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 17.22 million shares, up from 16.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 13 New Position: 7.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 20.34 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund for 7.31 million shares. Edge Wealth Management Llc owns 647,868 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saba Capital Management L.P. has 1.26% invested in the company for 2.26 million shares. The New York-based Tortoise Investment Management Llc has invested 1.19% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 123,795 shares.

It closed at $13.08 lastly. It is up 10.29% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.29% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Baidu has $191 highest and $11800 lowest target. $152.80’s average target is 38.13% above currents $110.62 stock price. Baidu had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Nomura. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Friday, August 9 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) stake by 1,025 shares to 4,709 valued at $269.03M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (NYSE:BBVA) stake by 21,955 shares and now owns 27,819 shares. Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Sponsored Adr (NYSE:PBR) was reduced too.