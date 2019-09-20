Ipg Investment Advisors Maintains Position in Magna International Com (MGA); Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder Brookfield Asset Management Raised Position

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magna International Inc Com (MGA) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 65,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 379,294 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.85B, up from 314,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magna International Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 832,043 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 784,633 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, up from 709,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 16.41M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 598,549 shares to 13.29M shares, valued at $277.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 368,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.81M shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $274.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Financial (XLF) by 1,170 shares to 7,558 shares, valued at $208.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 1,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,401 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

