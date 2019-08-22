Ipg Investment Advisors Lowered Apple Com (AAPL) Position By $5.49 Billion; Omnicell (OMCL) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Omnicell Inc (OMCL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 128 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 115 decreased and sold their stakes in Omnicell Inc. The funds in our database reported: 37.93 million shares, down from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Omnicell Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 96 Increased: 81 New Position: 47.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.42 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It has a 62.67 P/E ratio. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems.

First Light Asset Management Llc holds 5.48% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. for 522,049 shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc owns 61,066 shares or 3.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 3.48% invested in the company for 1.55 million shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 2.88% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 176,722 shares.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 21,647 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c

