Ipg Investment Advisors Lifted Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Position by $111.72 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Stake

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 2,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615.70M, up from 2,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $215.8. About 417,974 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 58,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 192,530 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.60M, down from 251,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $167.5. About 1.06M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,180 shares to 83,365 shares, valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 77,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.46B for 20.83 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.76% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 115,131 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Inc Lc reported 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Portland Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,125 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 0.96% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 79,600 shares. Yhb Investment reported 31,314 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt stated it has 80,334 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,233 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hexavest holds 0.43% or 214,764 shares. Moreover, M&R Management has 0.33% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,324 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt invested in 19,465 shares. Nuwave Invest Lc has 39 shares. Choate Inv Advisors reported 6,940 shares. First Limited Partnership reported 349,980 shares. Macroview Inv Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.21% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 533 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Etrade Management Ltd Liability Company owns 1,220 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pdt Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 124,801 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi holds 37,785 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited invested in 0.11% or 14,389 shares. 25,000 are owned by Highland Mngmt Lp. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd invested 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0.04% or 57,200 shares. Franklin Resource has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 37,460 shares. 35,910 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Heritage Invsts Management invested in 58,695 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 3,107 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity.