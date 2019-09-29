Ipg Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Magna International Com (MGA); Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder First Trust Bank LTD Decreased Position as Valuation Declined

First Trust Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, down from 35,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31M shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magna International Inc Com (MGA) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 65,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 379,294 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.85B, up from 314,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magna International Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 527,451 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Announces Outlook NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magna International – Growing Dividends From The Future Of Cars – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Stocks With the Largest Buybacks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Grows Seat Business With New Ohio Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Am Cheering Magna’s Fall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $274.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf by 2,000 shares to 9,630 shares, valued at $484.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cemex S A B De C V Sponsor Adr New (NYSE:CX) by 7,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,335 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Us Aerospace Defsense Etf (ITA).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alibaba, Costco, GE, US Steel And More – Benzinga” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.