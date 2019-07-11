Ipg Investment Advisors Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Maintained by Trb Advisors Lp

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 436.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 415,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 510,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.15M, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 873 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 billion, up from 4,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 06/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn Brings Cross-Platform Competitions to Developers and Players with New Cloud-Based Service

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,358 were accumulated by Cordasco Fin. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 255,640 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 434,326 shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcgowan Group Incorporated Asset has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.75M shares. 75,084 are held by Alexandria Capital Lc. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 258,031 shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 186,181 shares or 4.12% of the stock. 2.49M were accumulated by British Columbia Invest. The Japan-based Nomura Holdings has invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 12.59M were accumulated by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Loudon Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 22,839 shares or 4.29% of all its holdings. Gruss Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 70,500 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares Co invested in 277,298 shares or 3.18% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12 shares to 27,013 shares, valued at $3.19B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr 1 3 Yr Treas Bd Etf (SHY) by 28,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,388 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT).