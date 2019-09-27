Ipg Investment Advisors Increased Goodyear Tire Rubr Co Com (GT) Position By $1.62 Billion; Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Essex Property Trust has $35400 highest and $29200 lowest target. $322.25’s average target is -1.33% below currents $326.6 stock price. Essex Property Trust had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $30000 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley. See Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $320.0000 New Target: $354.0000 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $335.0000 Upgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $280.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $300.0000 325.0000

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $310.0000 328.0000

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $301.0000 311.0000

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $292.0000 320.0000

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Baird New Target: $297.0000 302.0000

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased Goodyear Tire Rubr Co Com (GT) stake by 17.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc acquired 105,920 shares as Goodyear Tire Rubr Co Com (GT)’s stock declined 25.86%. The Ipg Investment Advisors Llc holds 712,774 shares with $10.91 billion value, up from 606,854 last quarter. Goodyear Tire Rubr Co Com now has $3.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 1.23M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Announces a New Natural Rubber Procurement Policy That Reflects Commitment to the Responsible Sourcing of Raw Materials; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Selling The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Goodyear Tire Lost 16.5% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Goodyear Tire (GT) CEO said some evidence that some tires man now not be going from China to western markets where tariffs are in place – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Louisiana court orders Goodyear to pay $7.2 million in wrongful death case – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased California Res Corp Com New stake by 15,500 shares to 11,500 valued at $226.32 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS) stake by 2,350 shares and now owns 2,070 shares. Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has $1400 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12’s average target is -15.67% below currents $14.23 stock price. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had 5 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold GT shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Inc Ltd reported 33,043 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 17,150 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 216,792 shares. 346,684 are held by Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Liability Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 8,039 shares. Services Automobile Association invested in 34,094 shares or 0% of the stock. Ipg Inv Advisors Limited reported 712,774 shares. Aperio Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 127,568 shares. Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Sg Americas Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.03% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% or 13,551 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 464,312 shares.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.47 billion. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. It has a 52.59 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2012, the firm owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold Essex Property Trust, Inc. shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.06% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 3,211 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 5,309 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 0.04% or 71,320 shares. 561,978 are held by Goldman Sachs Group. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,950 shares in its portfolio. 2,001 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Heitman Real Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.2% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 41,461 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 38,892 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 110,937 shares. Waterfront Cap Partners Limited Liability owns 73,562 shares. Bank Of America De holds 253,817 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Rental REITs to Buy Regardless of a Recession – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Essex Property Trust makes C-suite changes – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackBerry: A Better Value Now Despite Modest Revenue Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $326.6. About 61,533 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 06/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: USS Essex (LHD 2) Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) Underway for Pre-Season Tactical Workout; 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Seth Moulto: Moulton, Tsongas, Markey Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands; 06/03/2018 Essex and Hertfordshire County Councils Work Together to Pilot UK Innovation in Smart City Services; 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd; 15/05/2018 – Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Buys 16% Position in pSivida; 22/03/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into allegations of historic sexual abuse by child; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection