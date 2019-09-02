Ipg Investment Advisors Holding in Tesla Mtrs Com (TSLA) Has Upped as Stock Value Rose; Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Envestnet (ENV) Position by $1.86 Million

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tesla Mtrs Inc Com (TSLA) by 1907.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 16,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 17,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84B, up from 862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tesla Mtrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 9.09M shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – Tesla’s Musk vows Model 3 production remains on track; 11/04/2018 – Electrek.Co: Tesla is reportedly targeting Model Y production in November 2019, supply chain; 21/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: #Tesla investors approve Elon Musk’s $2.6 billion pay package, which sets ambitious goals for the; 12/05/2018 – Schwall’s Exit Unrelated to Issues Regarding Tesla’s Autopilot Feature; 25/05/2018 – TESLA NAMES SNAP’S STUART BOWERS VP OF ENGINEERING; 27/04/2018 – Tesla Expects to Make Some Money Off Elon Musk’s Tunnel Company; 11/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Tesla car fire incidents since 2013; 02/04/2018 – MUSK SAYS TESLA RELEASES CRASH DATA IMMEDIATELY, ALWAYS WILL; 10/04/2018 – BP teams up with Tesla to venture into battery storage for windfarm; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tesla posts quarterly loss

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 245,486 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment Advisor Magazine; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC – PROPOSES TO OFFER $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 20/03/2018 – Envestnet Wins Three 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.78-$1.83; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Embraces Alexa, Insurance Products — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Finalists Chosen for Envestnet & Investment Advisor Annual Asset Manager Awards; 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $18.88M for 38.66 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares to 99,199 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Health Care (XLV) by 300 shares to 2,315 shares, valued at $212.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Financial (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. On Thursday, May 2 the insider Musk Elon bought $25.00M. Another trade for 360 shares valued at $79,816 was made by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14.