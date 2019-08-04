Ipg Investment Advisors Holding in Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Increased by $111.72 Million; Cognex (CGNX) Holder Snyder Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position by $587,700

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 2,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615.70M, up from 2,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $221.56. About 879,554 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 11,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 589,944 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.01 million, down from 601,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 1.47M shares traded or 15.22% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont reported 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 10,212 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 0.02% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 5,400 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0.01% or 11,624 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 13,100 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap has 0.04% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 4,388 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP has 26,156 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp owns 8,020 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.09% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). First Republic Inv owns 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 5,414 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.87% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 9.47M shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 1.97M shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.12% or 45,700 shares in its portfolio.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 26,899 shares to 312,700 shares, valued at $24.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 7,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 2,000 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co owns 39,087 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust has invested 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 50,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Prudential Public Ltd Co accumulated 3,600 shares. 11,130 were reported by Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Llc. Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 35,000 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,617 shares. Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,600 shares. 25,000 were accumulated by Highland Ltd Partnership. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 26,256 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 3,515 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.03% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 50,169 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 20,334 shares.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shs New Feb 2017 by 77 shares to 25,193 shares, valued at $498.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Trans Svcs Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,024 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (NYSE:CAT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity.