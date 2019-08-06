Ipg Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stake; Shorts at NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE ORDINARY SHAR (NMGRF) Raised By 5.24%

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:NMGRF) had an increase of 5.24% in short interest. NMGRF’s SI was 30,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.24% from 28,600 shares previously. With 1,900 avg volume, 16 days are for NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:NMGRF)’s short sellers to cover NMGRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1666 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) stake by 0.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc acquired 75 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Ipg Investment Advisors Llc holds 8,665 shares with $877.16M value, up from 8,590 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com now has $352.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 6.08 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 07/03/2018 – ENGIE IS SAID TO HIRE JP MORGAN FOR SALE OF GERMAN ASSETS: RTRS; 16/05/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 14 FROM EUR 13; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase CEO is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 10/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $63; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of stock.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan seen getting top role in WeWork IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr 1 3 Yr Treas Bd Etf (SHY) stake by 28,393 shares to 14,388 valued at $1.21 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) stake by 2,121 shares and now owns 27,360 shares. Ishares Tr Us Financials Etf Index Fd (IYF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 10,639 shares. James Invest Rech Inc owns 265,532 shares. First City reported 17,973 shares stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 1.78% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Bainco has 1.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 90,825 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested 0.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cibc Savings Bank Usa stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). M&R Capital Mngmt stated it has 76,196 shares. Nadler Fincl Grp invested in 5,188 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cohen & Steers Incorporated has 33,057 shares. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 10,066 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na owns 1.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,190 shares. Headinvest Lc accumulated 28,112 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.12% or 12,117 shares. Moreover, Family Firm has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company has market cap of $41.92 million. It primarily explores for graphite. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in the Mac's Lead property with 61 mining claims covering 2,960 hectares; and the RiviÃ¨re-aux-Castors property with 95 mining claims covering 4,839 hectares.